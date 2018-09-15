The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has expressed shock over the demise of Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Bawa Wase.

Onyeama, in a statement by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile on Saturday in Abuja, prayed that God grant Wase’s family and the Nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Wase, a non-career ambassador, had been ill for a while until his death on Friday, September 14.

The late Ambassador would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm local time on Saturday, September 15.

Wase was appointed to the position by President Mohammadu Buhari in July 2016.

He hailed from Plateau State.