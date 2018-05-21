The Minister of Work, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that the 15-kilometre Abakpa junction to 9th Mile corner, Ngwo has remained in a bad state because the previous contractor that handled the section of the road lacked expertise on how to execute the job and finally abandoned it.

The minister also stated that federal government has concluded plans to intervene in the operations of Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria, Discos, by investing in infrastructure to upgrade the capacity of power supply across the country.

Fashola spoke when he inspected federal government’s works, power and Housing projects in Enugu state.

The minister said: “We have found a solution to 9th mile, you will see that solution being employed in the section under construction by RCC. We have to do special double bidder courses in the area to reinforce the road because of many things, including the way natural soil composition there is, the hill and the heavy duty vehicles that pass the road.

“In a few weeks time we will resolve the section under construction by CCC, that is the 15 kilometres section from 82 Division to 9th mile. Its taking almost 10 years to do that end and its not acceptable so we are disengaging the contractor essentially, they have to be relieved of the job, they can’t cope with it any more.”