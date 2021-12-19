Former minister denies attacking Senator Bent’s family

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied any link with social media reports targeting the family of Senator Grace Bent over his marriage issues.

In a statement on Sunday through his counsel, Ibikunle Ayodeji, Fani-Kayode said he had no reasons to denigrate Senator Bent and her entire household.

Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, had alleged that the ex-minister had been using the police to intimidate her.

But Fani-Kayode said regardless of their political connections, Senator Bent does not meddle in his private affairs, neither does she volunteer any advice on how he should run his family business.

“For the record, however, there is a need to reassert the point that Senator Grace Bent does not dabble into the home affairs of Chief Femi Fani- Kayode and she has no power to do so.

“Senator Grace Bent is a mother and grandmother and she has her family to take care of, ” he said.

He also condemned the attacks against Senator Bent’s daughter, Jackie B, describing it as “repugnant and disgraceful. “