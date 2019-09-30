<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has decried the absence of credible databank in Nigeria.

Onu stated this at the weekend in Abuja during the inauguration of the inter-ministerial committee on the establishment of National Science, Technology and Innovation Databank.

He said the absence of reliable databank in the country has led to a situation where Nigeria depends on other countries and development partners to get data.

According to him, “In our search for self-reliance, our interest is to move our nation from relying on resources to be dependent on knowledge, that is, to be innovation-driven.

“For too long, we relied on other countries to get our data. Very often, we will be quoting data about our country given to us by other countries.

“This is very disturbing. There is no way that we can effectively plan, monitor and evaluate, measure effectively without data.

“We have little control over the data given. We believe that Nigeria cannot continue to rely on other countries for data about our nation, particularly as it concerns science, technology and innovation.

“We must depend on ourselves. We need to produce and give accurate data about our nation. Data has become very big business.

“With data, you can do so many things. In the fourth technological age, data is critical. Without it, there are so many things that cannot be done.”

He noted that the data would help in the implementation Of Executive Order 5 that would put Nigerian professionals in the centre of economic activities in Nigeria.

He further explained that in the bid to create jobs, fight poverty in the country, that credible data is indispensable.

Therefore, he tasked members of the committee to work assiduously to deliver on the terms of reference given to them.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, explained that the Committee was expected to put in place a data bank which would give indicators in science, technology and innovation.