The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has expressed sadness over the death of a one time President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria Rev. (Dr) Moses Iloh on Sunday 16, 2018.

While mourning Reverend (Dr) Iloh who was until his demise the General Overseer of Soul Winning Chapel, Dalung said Iloh contributed immensely to the development of cycling in Nigeria and a strong advocate of the less privileged.

The Minister eulogized the elder statesman and cleric for his contributions to nation building and development exemplified through his pastoral teachings.

“This is sad news to the sports fraternity especially now that we need experienced sports administrators to assist us in rescuing some sports that are almost moribund and dying gradually. Rev Iloh was a seasoned sports administrator who had deep passion for cycling.”

Dalung sympathized with the immediate and extended family members of the late renowned sports administrator who was also a Patron of Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

“I sympathize with Rev. Iloh’s family, friends, associates and other well-wishers who are affected by the death of this Reverend gentleman. I pray Almighty God to grant the elder statesman eternal rest .”

Rev (Dr) Iloh was 88 years.