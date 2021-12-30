Minister: Critics won’t realise Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria until he leaves office

The newly appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Sambo, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right direction for infrastructure development in the country.

He noted this when he assumed office on Wednesday and was received by the Permanent Secretary, Babangida Hussaini, and staff members of the ministry.

Sambo asserted that Nigerians, who doubted Buhari’s capacity would only realise his importance after the end of his administration.

“Mr. President is a blessing to this country. I keep saying that the sceptics will not realise this until his excellency is gone. But some of us who know that socio-economic development is tied to massive infrastructure development know that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right course,” he said.

He noted that infrastructure development was important to the socio-economic growth of any nation. He gave examples of China and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as countries with competitive edges due to their infrastructural investments.

He pointed out that he would be fulfilled if within the time he was in the ministry, he was able to help the president “leave some legacies behind in infrastructure development across the country.”

He expressed his readiness to work harmoniously with his senior colleague, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), whom he described as a man of high intellect, competence and who has a passion for development.

“I assure you that I am a team player. I will work and cooperate as much as possible with Mr Babatunde Fashola, whom I have known from Lagos as a man of high intellect, competence, a man with a passion for development. I am ready to support him in achieving the agenda of Mr. President,” he stated.