The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the Federal Government is looking for how to create more jobs for teaming unemployed Nigerians.

He said that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian is proud of the country by providing creative ways to create wealth and reduce poverty.

Onu said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Commissioning of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Headquarters phase II and Raw Materials Resource Information Centre.

He said, “What we are looking at is the future of our country, we want a Nigeria where every Nigerian will be very proud. This resource centre is very important to the growth of this nation and represents the future of our nation. The centre is almost like a museum in the sense that it is going to display in one spot, all the raw materials we have in the nation, their location, reserve and a lot more.

“Investment opportunities will be made here; a business man or woman can see this raw material and take a decision in investing in using a specific raw material. That is what the resource centre will do for us. This is critical because it is going to help in the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises. It is important to our diversification agenda because we are looking for how we can create more jobs and generate wealth for our people.

“This micro, small and medium enterprises will start small but have the capacity to grow into large enterprises, that is how to grow the economy, create wealth and fight poverty.

“The building was put up by an indigenous construction company in line with the executive order no5, which wants to make sure we put Nigerian professionals at the centre of economic activities in our country.”