The Federal Government is developing a comprehensive National Plan which will steer the country towards the direction of nation building and economic growth.

This is coming after several years without a coherent national plan acceptable to both public and private sector, the federal government.

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Tuesday during her maiden meeting with top officials of the two merged ministries at the headquarters of Budget and National Planning in Abuja.

Officials in attendance at the meeting include, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba; Permanent Secretary, Mr Ernest Umakhihe; Permanent Secretaries (Finance) Dr Isa Dutse and Alhaji Mohammed Dikwa and directors.

The minister said though the duration of the plan is yet to be ascertained it will be decided when the plan commences.

According to her, the national plan is expected to direct the overall economic growth and development of the nation.

Ahmed tasked the Minister of State to commence work on the national plan once work on MTEF and 2020 budget is concluded.

Speaking on international donations, Zainab Ahmed said Nigeria will no longer allow donors to intervene in sectors or areas defined by the donors but they must be directed by the federal government on where the assistance is needed.

She also revealed the determination of the fiscal policy to compliment monetary policy to derive the desired economic growth necessary to affect Nigerians.

According to her, the nations debt does not constitute a burden as widely publicised but improvement in revenue generation was necessary to ensure that issues of debt servicing is addressed

Speaking earlier, the minister of state, budget and national said the focus of the ministry will be centred around deliverables and disclosed that work is in progress with MTEF to make available and further submit the 2020 budget to the national assembly at the end of September.

While welcoming the minister to the ministry, the permanent secretary described her visit as home coming since she had previously served there as minister of state before her elevation as finance minister last year.