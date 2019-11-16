<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commiserated with the families of former Information Minister, late Chief Alex Akinyele.

The late Ondo chief, who once served as the chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission (NSC), died on Thursday at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Dare described the former administrator as a committed Patriot, who served his fatherland faithfully and meritoriously at the federal level.

“It is with great mixed feelings that I received the news of the death of the pioneer Executive Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Chief Alex Akinyele. Oh what a loss to the family and the Country at large.

“The Nation is deeply touched and saddened at the demise of a committed Patriot who served his fatherland faithfully and meritoriously at the federal level, as Honourable Minister of Information and Executive Chairman, National Sports Commission.

“The late Chief Alex Akinyele in his hey days etched his name in the historic annals of our country. He was an epitome of selflessness in public service. He was a committed public servant who gave his all to advance the cause of growth and development of his fatherland, especially in the sporting sector.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development regrets this irreplaceable loss, as we condole with the family and the country. Please accept the deepest condolences of the Ministry,” the statement read.