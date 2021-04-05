



The minister of state for power, Gody Jeddy Agba has called on Christians to observe the teachings of Easter and the death of Jesus Christ as reflection on the values of Christianity which include the love for neigbours, promotion of peace, and unity amongst men.

The minister disclosed that crises, insecurity, and other ill vices in the society were all caused by man, stressing that a drastic change is possible if Nigerians are ready to tolerate one another irrespective of religion, tribe, and the colour of our skin.





According to him, the country will make meaningful progress and growth in developing infrastructure and building human capacity for the people if peace, love, and unity are made culture and practice in our society.

According to a statement by his special assistant media and communications strategy, Mr Ofem Uket, the minister said the unity and love that exist amongst Nigerians in the worship of the Almighty in celebrations of this nature, observing the same holidays, and visiting one another not minding your religion should continue after Easter, salah, and Christmas celebrations.