The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Friday called for re-awakening of reading culture in the Nigerian society.

Adamu made the call in Lagos at the public presentation of the book: “Elan Vital (Essence)” – collection of poems – by Faozat Modupeola Olumegbon.

Newsmen report that Elan Vital is a 105-page book presented in poem form.

The minister, who was represented by the Rector, Yaba College of Education (YabaTech), Femi Omokungbe, said: “This book coming from a young author is telling us that all is not yet lost in the society.

“In the mist of youths distracted by social media and the Internet, Elan Vital is telling us that our culture, values and morality are still intact.

“It is also a call to re-awaken reading culture especially in schools and among the youths.

“The book is good and should be used in teaching children and redirecting them to reading.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the author for transfer of knowledge.

Tinubu, who was represented by Princess Abiodun Elegushi, noted that compilation of a poetry required discipline.

Jimi Benson, a member of House of Representatives, said that the book was timely in view of moral decadence in the society.

Benson, represented by Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abati, a Senior Lecturer in the Lagos State University, also hailed the author who, he said, was able to show that she was a reader.

“The book is projecting values back to the society. It projects the value of reading, which is fast disappearing from the society.

“It departs from the current internet trend,” he said.

Benson said that the book reflected values of the Nigerian society, urging that it should be a reference material for primary and secondary schools.

Toyin Alabi, Director, Curriculum Service Department, Lagos State Ministry of Education, noted that youths hardly read anything that did not accommodate music or visuals.

According to her, the society should learn from the author’s wealth of knowledge as reflected in the book.

Mulikat Sanni, the Chief Executive Officer, Mulifelong Motors Ltd., said that there was still hope of savage whatever had gone wrong in the society.

According to her, there is need to go through the book, get it for children for use to improve in reading.