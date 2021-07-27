Minister calls for increased women participation in military operations

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called for participation of more women in military operations and other engagements in line with gender policy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Tallen made the call when she paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She also urged the military to increase its fight against gender-based and sexual violence within the barracks and among personnel.

“You can testify to the outstanding performance of the female officers that you are working with and to do better in security sector, we need more women.

“In November 2020, we successfully held Women in Uniform Conference, and we are now seeking to sustain this forum as an annual event.

“Once again, we want to commend the food work you are doing and to let you know that Nigerian women, as mothers of the nation, are praying for you.

“We pray that God will continue to guide and protect you, and we also pray that there shall be no further mishap in the course of your duty.

“As you go into the battle field, know that your mothers, wives and sisters are on their knees praying for your safety and the success of your struggle to unite Nigeria and to ensure that Boko Haram, kidnapping and all the security challenges are put to rest,” she said.

Responding, Irabor said he believed that women should truly be given opportunity to proof themselves by being visible in the role they played in the military.

He said that the request made by the minister remained the focus of the military under his command

The Chief of Defence Staff said that approval had been given for women in uniform programme to be held annually.

He said that the armed forces had been given priority to the time of women in its operational trainings, going by the centrality of women in peace, development and conflict resolutions.

Irabor commended the minister for recognising and supporting the efforts of the military in addressing the security challenges confronting the nation.

He pledged that the military would continue to fine-tune the technicalities in the various trainings to make women become more efficient going forward.