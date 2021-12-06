Ex-minister Bunu Sheriff dies at 74

A minister under the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, Engr Bunu Sheriff Musa, died Sunday at the age of 74.

Bunu served as a minister in various ministries, including Mines, Power and Steel Development.

He was also Nigeria’s ambassador to France.

Confirming Musa’s death, the secretary of the Borno Elders Forum, Dr Bulama Mali Gubio, said it was devastating.

“We’re deeply pained by his departure. He was a good man. We were with him two days ago at the palace of Shehu of Borno and there was no inkling that his final days were near. Innalillahi Wa’Inna Ilaihi Rajiun.

“His death came shortly after that of another elder statesman Alhaji Tijjani Bolori. It’s a great loss to Borno and Nigeria. May Allah accepts their souls and reward them with aljannah for the wonderful things they did,” Gubio said.