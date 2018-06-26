Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, took a swipe at state governors and some senators for stalling the passage of the Water Resources Bill.

Adamu, who made the allegation at the national consultative conference on water use regulations and monitoring organised by Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), in Abuja, noted that those opposing the bill were absolutely ignorant of its benefits.

The minister who did not mentioned the names of the governors or senators, disclosed that the House of Representatives had done its part.

He explained that, if passed, the bill “will protect, conserve and control water resources for equitable and sustainable social and economic development and to maintain environmental integrity; esure allocation, supply and distribution of water resources for all users to promote equitable, sustainable and sufficient best practices and conduct.”

He added that, “Licensed or authorised developers and water service providers and users and infrastructure used for water services meet technical, social and commercial obligations under these regulations in a manner which promotes the wellbeing of citizens.”

Not done, he also charged the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC) to “embark on strong enlightenment campaigns and awareness programmes and scale up its advocacy.”

In his remarks ED of NIWRMC, Rufai Aliu, decried the rate of overlapping functions and responsibilities amongst different agencies of the ministry and appealed to stakeholders to put the interest of the country first.

Aliu explained that the conference will see to amicable conflict resolution among relevant stakeholders.

“Water resources management affect everyone and if we do not plan and have a synergy and collaborate in the most effective way, then we will all bear the consequences and Nigeria will lose tremendous,” he added.