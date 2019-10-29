<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Husssein Adamu, said only minimal progress has been achieved in the implementation of the roadmap towards making Nigeria Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025 with only 14 local government areas across the country so far being certified as open defecation free according to the National ODF Protocol.

He made this known at a two-day workshop on Private Sector Engagement and Collaboration in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Forum with the theme: “Coordinating Indigenous Private Sector Initiative to End Open Defecation in Nigeria”. He said the essence of the forum is to identify areas of private sector involvement and collaboration on issues of (WASH), and ultimately come up with innovative solutions on how this pressing challenge can be effectively addressed

According to him, “the workshop will address the challenges of financing the WASH sector through the collaboration of all stakeholders including the private sector in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) WASH targets by 2030.”