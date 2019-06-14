<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, an honorary doctorate degree.

A letter from the university signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof M. U Adikwu said the award is for her enormous contributions to education, peace, unity and progress of the country.

The Kebbi born lawyer has also served as ECOWAS Commissioner , Political Affairs , Peace and security, board member of several organisations and has contributed to the lives of other many Nigerians through her Alkali Hussaini Foundation.

Suleiman who was also a Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from 2008 to 2010 will be conferred with the degree tomorrow (Saturday) during the convocation ceremony and lecture at the University of Abuja main campus.

There will also be conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees during the ceremony.

The university will also be organising a pre-convocation lecture titled ‘Dealing with ‘Terra Non Firma’: Thoughts and Requisite Actions on Earth tremors in Abuja FCT and Nigeria in general’. Emeritus Professor of Geology , Prof Kalu Onuoha will be the guest lecturer.