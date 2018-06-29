Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport, has bemoaned incessant killings by herdsmen in the country, saying President Muhammadu Buhari should be blamed for its persistence.

Babatope said that it was very shameful that since the killings started, the president had not done enough to address it.

“Buhari will account for the lives of everybody in this country. It is very shameful that the government has failed to arrest this growing menace in this country. These killings are becoming too much,” he said.

Also, Monday Ubani, 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, said there was no evidence that the killings being perpetrated by killer herdsmen in the country would end even if President Muhammadu Buhari left office.

Some Nigerians have argued that the herdsmen were being emboldened in carrying out their dastardly act because the president, who is of Fulani extraction and Grand Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, was one of their own.

They said once President Buhari leaves and another president takes over, the killings would end as the killer herdsmen would no longer have someone in authority to give them cover.

But Ubani called for a re-jigging of the security architecture and said no one could say with certainty that the killings were rampant because President Buhari was in charge and that the situation would change once he leaves.

“It will be difficult for anyone to say with every amount of certainty that if the president vacates office, there will be a reduction in the killings.

“It might happen if those people are right that what emboldens these herdsmen is because they have a Fulani man as president and the fact that he has not been very decisive enough, they are being encouraged when there is no commensurate punishment in terms of arrest and prosecution.

“But it may also turn out to be that it may have no connection with the Fulani man. It may be that these guys may be Boko Haram members and not even Fulani.

“Such that even if the president vacates office, the killings may continue in a larger form because it is Boko Haram people disguising as Fulani herdsmen.

“It is not something one can say with every amount of certainty unless you have information that the president is actually giving these herdsmen support.

“It is important for those of us who are analysts to always look at issues from a broader perspective in order to find a solution.

“I think what should be done in addressing this insecurity problem is for the government to reorder and restructure the security architecture of the country. It is not a question of whether he vacates office now.

“He has to be decisive enough. If he fails to be decisive enough, that is a ground for us to say that he cannot come back.

“If he cannot deal with issues of lives and property, then he is not competent to be there,” he said.