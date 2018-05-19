In a bid to encourage hard work, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Audu Ogbeh, has awarded 30 staff of the ministry for outstanding performance.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Bukar Hassan, in Abuja, said the gesture was geared towards encouraging staff to remain diligent towards the growth of the ministry and the country at large.

The awardees were presented with certificates of merit as well as personal gifts as souvenirs.

Ogbeh added that the award was meant to encourage them to sustain the tempo of excellence.

In a statement signed by Samuel Uzoegbu, for the Director of Information, said the minister appreciated the entire staff ‘’for their immense contributions and for providing the machinery through which government articulates and implements its policies and programmes.”

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) Mrs. Winfred Oyo-Ita, represented by Tony Okemera, a director in the OHCSF, thanked the Management of the Ministry for coming up with the kind of laudable programme to appreciate deserving staff.