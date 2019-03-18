



The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has assured Nigerians of a better business-friendly environment that will promote the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ through the adoption of appropriate policies.

Enelamah, gave the assurance in Lagos recently, during the launch of a mobile app called ‘Reportgov.ng, by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The app was designed as an official public service feedback and complaints platform to support business climate reforms implemented by PEBEC that will improve transparency and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Nigeria.

The minister called on Nigerians, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to take advantage of the app and download it on their mobile phones, to ease business communication between businesses and government agencies as well as promote instant responses from government.

According to Enelemah, “The app is so important to PEBEC as the people’s representative of the public sector in government because it will further make it easier for all to do business with ease in Nigeria.

“The motive of the app is in line with the objectives of government in job and wealth creation, driving economic growth and industrialisation, business diversification, among others, that are geared towards engaging, energising, empowering and enabling businesses in Nigeria.

“The app has been designed as a digital tool and avenue to engage government, agencies of governments, and service providers and also an avenue for business owners to channel feedback to government in terms of their observations and experiences.

“The app is so important that it will promote more action with less talk.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the app, which is also a website, would facilitate the escalation and resolution of issues encountered with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards ensuring a more business-friendly environment.

The Chairman, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman, advised Nigerians to download the app and use it to get faster response time to all their complaints and reports.

The launch of the app, which was in partnership with the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) of the Council, featured a panel of discussants and stakeholders from the public, private sector and civil society, with a focus on issues bothering on transparency and efficiency of service delivery in Nigeria.

The mobile app is available on the Google Play store, and is coming soon to the iOS store to enable users give feedback or complaint that will drive continuous improvement in service delivery and public protection efforts