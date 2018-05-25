The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the payment of over 700 million to the affected 75 staff members of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) who were affected by the 2004 compulsory retirement exercise.

Receiving the retirees on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, said the entitlements of the 75 beneficiaries would be paid directly into their accounts within two weeks.

The Minister in a press statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretar, Mr. Cosmas Uzodinma, disclosed that the resolution of the matter, which had been a subject of litigation, had been stalled for fourteen years running, causing the affected officers all forms of hardship.

He however noted that, “in keeping with the commitments of the present administration to the Rule of Law, the matter would be laid to rest, through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) window, to the joy of the affected officers and their families”.

He further stressed that the Minister has graciously decided to give succour to the affected staff by applying human face to the issue. His words: “The minister has graciously agreed to bring your challenges to an end, by giving human face to your issue.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the 2004 retirees, Engr. Audu Umar, explained that the sign off ceremony is an indication that the present leadership of the FCT Administration is indeed different and poised to address issues bothering on staff welfare.

He appealed to the Minister to grant long service award to the affected staff in view of their meritorious service to the nation.

Hajiya Hassana Ibrahim thanked the Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the entire management staff of the FCT Administration for taking the bold step to ameliorate their plights by approving the payment without further delay.