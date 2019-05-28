<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Mohammadu Buhari will not leave any part of the country behind as he prepares for a second term in office.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah, gave the assurance on Monday during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project around Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Anwuka who represented Buhari at the occasion described the project as one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by his government for the fourth quarter awarded last year.

According to him, the project was expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South local government and its environs.

He said the approval of the project is a testimony to his administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the execution of projects across the country also demonstrate the sincerity of purpose of my administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry”, Buhari.

Regretting that gully erosion and flooding had been an age long problem in the area, Buhari expressed optimism that the intervention would bring a huge relief to the residents.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the community to take over its ownership to ensure maintenance and sustainability.

“The project was initiated through requests for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by a member representing Onitsha South Federal constituency, Bar. Lynda Ikpeazu to arrest the continuous erosion menace and improve the access road,” he said.