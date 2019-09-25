<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, is the keynote speaker and will lead other top speakers as the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria 2019 Annual Director’s Conference in Abuja.

The conference, according to a statement endorsed by the DG/CEO of the Institute, Bamidele Alimi, is scheduled for September 26 2019 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event, which would be declared open by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as Chairman.

With African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as its theme, the conference also has other top participants such as Chairman, Economic Advisory Committee, Dr Doyin Salami, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr Ahmed Mansur, Partner, The Law Union, Mr Desmond Guobadia; Engr Chidi Izuwah, Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, Director-General, National Office for Trade Negotiation and Engr Terhemba Nongo, Ag. Managing Director of NEPZA.

Alimi said the conference, which will host no fewer than 500 Directors from various sectors of the economy who are members and non-members of IoD, is expected to examine the country’s preparation for AfCFTA and the opportunities that the development presents for the economy.

The speakers and discussants would provide insight into these areas. The event would be closed with a Special Business Meets Government Dinner, where the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai is the Guest Speaker and the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan is Special Guest of Honour.