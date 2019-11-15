Nigeria’s former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, has passed on.
A statement by one of his sons, Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele, confirmed that the Ondo chief passed away Thursday night after a brief illness.
Akinyele, an a trained public relations specialist and an administrator after serving as the Minister of Information, later became chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.
