Nigeria’s former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, has passed on.

A statement by one of his sons, Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele, confirmed that the Ondo chief passed away Thursday night after a brief illness.

Akinyele, an a trained public relations specialist and an administrator after serving as the Minister of Information, later became chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.

