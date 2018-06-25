The ongoing trial of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Olajumoke Akinjide, and two others continued Monday before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, with a prosecution witness, Usman Zakari, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, revealing that the former minister was being investigated for an alleged fresh fraud.

Mrs Akinjide, alongside Ayo Adeseun and a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Olanrewaju Otiti, were re-arraigned on January 16 on an amended 24-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N650m.

Mr Zakari, during ‘trial within trial’ at Monday’s proceedings, told the court that Mr Akinjide’s husband paid N10 million to the commission on August 9, 2016.

When asked by counsel to the first defendant, Bolaji Ayorinde, if the N10 million paid by Mr Akinjide’s huband was a condition for the release of his wife, Mr Zakari said “No”.

Also, when Mr Ayorinde further asked if he was aware that the remaining N640 million had been paid, Mr Zakari said “ I am aware that she has paid the balance of N640 milliob, making a total of N650 million, which she paid through a Stanbic IBTC draft to the Commisison.”

The witness, however, told the court that the N650 million was in respect of alleged fraud involving the former minister.

He said: “The team investigating the matter is headed by Shaibu Shehu, an investigator with the EFCC.

“The team was raised by the Head of Operations, Lagos Zone.”

Thereafter, Justice Hassan adjourned the case to October 18 and 19, 2018 for continuation of trial.