Barely 24 hours after she resigned her appointment as Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has traveled to London to cool off and map out the next phase of her life.

It was learnt that the Minister traveled, on Friday night, aboard British Airways via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Earlier on Friday, Adeosun worked at her office from 10:00a.m. till 11:00p.m.

She did not attend the 40th and mid-year Statutory Convergence Council meeting of Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks of the West African Monitoring Zone held, in Abuja.

She asked the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mahmoud Isa Dutse to represent her.

Her last day as a Finance Minister was very busy as she worked from morning till 11pm before packing her belongings and held and prayer session with staff who wept as they prayed and thanked God for his grace over her as she piloted the affairs of the Ministry for over three years.

Adeosun resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

This is the first time a Federal Minister will quit office over an allegation.