Embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, is among ministers currently attending the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the meeting holding at the Council Chambers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, said the opening prayers.

Adeosun, who has been in the eye of the storm over a report that alleged that her National Youth Service Corps’ exemption certificate was forged, arrived the venue shortly after the meeting had gone into a closed session.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is absent from the meeting.

He is currently in the United States of America for a public-private sector collaborative investment roadshow.