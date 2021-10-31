Former minister Abba Ruma laid to rest in Katsina

The remains of a former minister of Agriculture and Water Resources during the Late President Yar’adua’s administration, Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma, were buried in Katsina on Sunday.

His body was interred at the revered Danmarina cemetery, where late President Yar’adua and other prominent personalities were buried after funeral prayer held at the GRA Jumaat mosque at exactly 12pm Sunday.

The funeral prayer, which was attended by a mammoth crowd, was led by a renowned Kano scholar and former Commander General of Hizba, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa.

Among the dignitaries who attended the funeral prayer were the Katsina-born business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal and the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, amongst other family and political associates of the deceased.

In his condolence message, Dr Radda described late Ruma as an illustrious son of Katsina, who struggled for the political, educational and economic development of the nation to the best of his ability.

“We pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“We also thank all those who come from far and near to mourn and commiserate with us for this loss and we pray to Allah to return them safely back to their destinations,” he said.

Also in his message, the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, described the death as a monumental loss not only to Katsina but to the nation in general.

He prayed to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and his family and the state, the fortitude to bear the loss.