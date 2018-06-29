Mr. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, has said that there are mineral deposits in all the 744 local government areas in Nigeria and this can create jobs for unemployed Nigerians.

He added that, mining is the key driver of the country’s economy, adding that there is need to be cautious to ensure that people were safe.

The Minister said this at a press briefing to close the 2nd International Conference on Lead Poisoning Associated with Artisanal Gold Mining in Nigeria, with Special Focus on Prevention yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the crisis in Nigeria was as a result of joblessness, saying that if jobs were created for the unemployed youths they would indirectly generate revenue for the government.

He said the government has ensured the monitoring of gold mining activities for the purpose of monitoring lead and other heavy metals level in land, air and water to prevent lead and other heavy metal contamination of the environment.

His words: “We will also encouraged miners to stop using household implements for gold processing and stop processing in residential areas and also warned against using children to process gold or carrying children to gold processing centres.”