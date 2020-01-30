<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the 42 kilometres Obajana-Kabba road is nearing completion, noting that it was about 94 per cent complete.

Fashola revealed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said his ministry presented a 138-page report of what it has done since August 2019.

He said, “We showed the impact of 514 highways projects producing a total of 144, 395 jobs broken down into 49, 080 direct jobs and 95,350 indirect jobs.

“So far, we covered in the period 826.84 kilometres, that is the period between Aug. and Dec.; 2019; 826.84 kilometres of wearing course has been delivered, that is the final of any road.





“And then we reported also on tax credit-funded projects one of them was the Obajana-Kabba road, the road was being built with cement; it is nearing completion; it is about 94 per cent complete; it is a 42-kilometre road.

“We also reported on the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway, 34 kilometres; also funded by the tax credit scheme; we reported the commitment of the contractors and the financiers to deliver that road by December of 2020.

“Then, of course, we reported some of the big projects—the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Abuja–Kano road, the Obajana—Kabba road, the Bodo-Bonny highway, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and 28 roads funded by the Sukuk project; and also projects like the Loko-Oweto bridge.

“Some of the highlights are that out of 643 kilometres of roads were delivered under the Sukuk-funded projects between August and December 2019.”