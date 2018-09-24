The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to assist the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG) in its mineral exploration quest of ensuring generated revenue.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu, who gave the assurance during his tour of the Institute, in Jos, Plateau State, reminded the institute of how impossible it can be for any government institution to get adequate funding from the federal budget without distinctive innovations that can help sustain the institution.

Mu’azu implored the leadership of the Institute to ensure development of the institution, which is human capital, adding that there is a new focus on the mining sector as an important frontier for the diversification agenda.

He said Nigeria has discovered that it is unsustainable for any country to rely on one product for its sustenance and as the main source of foreign exchange.

“Being an academy for training, it is important to remember that we need to develop the institutions, when we talk of the institutions, we are not talking only of the infrastructure but development of the human capital without which you cannot successfully and effectively achieve the mandate.”

NIMG Director-General, Suleiman Hassan, said the institute is presently the leading laboratory in the country in solid minerals analysis which include Tantalite, Columbite, Wolframite, Cassiterite, Clays, Limestone, Talc, Baryte, Gold and Bismuth minerals, amongst others.

“Our analysis results are highly accurate and compares favourably with results from acclaimed International Laboratories in Europe and America.

“The numerous customers we have all over the country and beyond, most of whom are major exporters of solid minerals reflects our credibility,” he affirmed.