The Nigeria Labour Congress has directed all its members and affiliate unions to commence a nationwide strike on Thursday.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the industrial action would commence due to the refusal of the Federal Government to reconvene the meeting of the tripartite committee to enable it to conclude its work on the new national minimum wage.

In Kwara State, civil servants have fully complied with the directive and most of the government establishment are under lock and key.

The state chairman of Trade Union Congress, Kola Olumoh, appealed to the President to accede to the demands of the labour leaders to prevent a total breakdown of the economy.

Also, in Oyo and Lagos States, workers have complied with the directive.