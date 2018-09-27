Litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders in Lagos State judiciary also felt effect of the strike declared by the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over new minimum wage as the entance of courts were shut against them.

At the State High Court, the Magistrate Court in both Ikeja and Igbosere, gates to the premises were under lock and key while lawyers, litigants and members of the public who attempted to gain entry into the premises were turned away by security men manning it.

Mrs Taiwo Olatokun, the Chief Registrar of the State Judiciary, who on her arrival to the court premises, was observed to be unable to gain access to her office because the administrative building was also under lock and key.

Based on the situation, Mrs. Olatokun stood by the main gate and was seen discussing with some heads of departments of the judiciary.

Officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria were however, unavailable to answer enquiries from the media as their national union had on Wednesday directed its members to join the strike by the organised labour.

Meanwhile, the situation was quite different at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Initially, the gates premises were under lock and key as at 7. 20 am , many lawyers, litigants were turned back by the security but the gates were later opened around 8. 00 am.

Even former Abia State Governor Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and his team of legal representatives who came early to court for his trial was turned back.

When the entrance of the court premises was opened, most the judges didn’t sat except few which include Justice Mohammed Idris.

Kalu and his co-accused later returned to the court after he was called by some his legal team who waited around the court premises to confirm the effectiveness oof the strike action.