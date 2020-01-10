<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Taraba state government has agreed to pay the minimum wage approved by the federal government.

It will, however, only pay what the state can afford, but ensure what is paid is acceptable by Labour, Chief Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of Governor Darius Ishaku, stated on Friday.

He said the state was going to negotiate and reach a compromise with the Labour in Taraba since every state is allowed to negotiate with the Labour in its state.

“We cannot do anything on the minimum wage independently. We are willing to comply with the federal government directive. So, we will pay. But at the end of the day, we shall request that the Labour in our state should show some understanding, given our financial peculiarity.





“Thus, we shall negotiate and pay what is affordable by us and also acceptable by Labour. And we hope to reach a compromise soon,” the governor said.

Ishaku also said the Labour in Taraba would not embark on strike because it has sympathy for the state, because of its financial challenge.

“We are not as rich as other states; we are at the bottom, and Labour in the state knows this. It sympathises with us because of our financial peculiarity.

And the governor has been very friendly with Labour, that is while he (Ishaku) was given an award by Labour as the ‘Labour Friendly Governor’ of the year. So, we will not do anything that will jeopardise the cordial relationship.”