The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has promised to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as provided by law.

He gave the assurance while addressing workers on Tuesday in commemoration of the Workers’ Day held in Arcade, Akure.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state has vowed to resist any form of increases in taxes or the prices of petroleum products as a result of the new minimum wage.

“This government will pay the Minimum Wage as approved by law. We, however, admonish our colleagues in service to reciprocate all the good gestures of the government, and the sacrifices made by those who are not employed by the State, to rededicate themselves and embrace the best practices for progress,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“We promised during our campaigns that we would not allow any worker suffer under our watch. We have kept this promise. We will remain focused in the interest of our people. We shall not allow any extraneous interests to undermine the development of the state. We will resist any person or groups of persons who may wish to short-change the people of the state under any guise.”

On salaries, the governor said his administration had made good its promises not to owe workers.

“This Administration has not reneged on any of its promises since inception. We will continue to treat the welfare of civil servants as a priority,” he said.

“We have paid salaries of workers till date. We acknowledge the outstanding one month salary from the seven months’ arrears inherited from the previous government. We are obliged to offset this entitlement and other legitimate earnings as soon as the financial situation improves. We crave your patience and understanding in this regard.”

The governor also said the government had opened the state for economic development through production of goods and services and the improvement in internally generated revenues.

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ondo State Council, Sunday Adeleye, commended the state government for its commitment to regular payment of salaries and conduct of promotion exercise.

He, however, said the organised labour would constructively criticise the state government when necessary.

Mr Adeleye also stated that the organised labour would resist any form of hike in prices, particularly of fuel or taxes.

Also, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in the state, Helen Odofin, assured that the workers would reciprocate the good gesture of employers through loyalty and commitment to quality service delivery.

Odofin also lauded the state governor for promising to comply with the implementation of the new minimum wage.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Ondo State, Adetona Aderoboye, expressed satisfaction with Akeredolu’s decision to implement the N30,000 Minimum wage.

In a May Day message, the NUJ chairman called on the government to commence the immediate implementation of the new wage for the state workers.

Aderoboye also stressed the need for media owners to give top priority to the welfare of journalists working in their organisations.