The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would ensure that the new minimum wage of N30,000 is implemented by all state governors.

Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, stated this on Wednesday at the launch of Oyo state pensioners’ house in Ibadan.

Represented by the state NLC chairman, Waheed Olejede, he described leaders of government across all tiers as “enemies of the workers.”

“We thank God that the struggle for a new wage which began in 2011, was finally laid to rest with the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday.

“The assent has made it a law, therefore making it incumbent on all employers of labour to pay every Nigerian worker N30,000 as minimum wage.

“Unfortunately, leaders of governments at all tiers are enemies of workers. They never at anytime want to succumb to the provision of the law, when it comes to the right and welfare of the workers. But having secured N30,000, we will make sure all governors implement it 100 per cent.

“The process has the inclusion and full participation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. We will go ahead in prosecuting 100 per cent of the new pay to the Nigerian workers,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 18, signed the national minimum wage bill into law.