The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions will commence a nationwide industrial action starting from midnight Wednesday to protest the delay in fixing a new minimum wage for public servants.

The various unions had jointly issued a 14-day ultimatum threatening to embark on industrial action if the Federal Government fails to continue negotiations on the minimum wage.

In a statement issued by NLC’s General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, the union said labour will commence nationwide warning strike in respect of the non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage, effective from midnight of Wednesday.

The NLC statement read:” All Industrial Unions,

All NLC state councils.

This is to inform you that the Organised Labour shall commence nation-wide warning strike in respect of the non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage, effective from Midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018.

‘All Industrial Unions and all state Councils are to commence mobilisation immediately for an effective strike action, nation-wide. A formal notification letter will be sent later in the day”.