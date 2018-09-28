The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged the Federal Government to urgently accede to the organised labour’s demand on workers’ minimum wage to end Nigeria’s unwarranted sufferings.

NANS gave the charge in Abeokuta in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi.

Adeyemi said that the Federal Government should quickly prioritize workers’ demand, saying that their welfare and wellbeing should never be compromised.

He noted that the current minimum wage of N18,000 had become grossly inadequate and could no longer meet the demands of an average Nigerian worker.

“With the increment in prices of petrol, goods and services in the nation, no doubt the minimum wage is long overdue for increment.

“NANS is using this medium to assure the NLC, TUC, ASUU and other unions of our solidarity and support to the struggle of the ongoing strike.

“The national leadership of NANS under Bamidele Akpan, hereby directs all Nigerian students to actively and morally partake in all rallies, protests and other struggles organised by the organised labour.

“We won’t compromise as we believe we all shall overcome this present situation,” he said.