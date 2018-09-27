The Federal Government says that the meeting with organised labour on the minimum wage did not end in a deadlock.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, said this in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Samuel Olowookere, the Director of Press in the ministry.

The minister met with labour leaders who were part of the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage to give them an update on government ’s position.

Ngige, who was reacting to some media reports, however, described the meeting as successful.

‘The meeting was, in fact, successful as both the Federal Government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment and the leadership of the organised labour agreed to reconvene the meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

” This is to give enough time for the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission to round off the assignment given to it.

”As a result, labour agreed to reach out to its organs of leadership with the October 4th resumption date as demanded by its National Executive Council with a view to suspending the proposed strike, ” the statement said.