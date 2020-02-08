<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Organised labour in Niger on Friday said that the ongoing strike embarked upon on Feb. 4 would continue until its demands are met by the state government.

This was contained in statement jointly signed by Mr Yakubu Garba, chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart Yunusa Tanimu in Minna.

Newsmen recall that the NLC and TUC had directed their members to embark on an indefinite strike over non implementation of the new national minimum wage and other entitlements.

According to the statement, “negotiations between organised labour and the government of Niger state is yet to achieve any tangible result.

“Nigerlites are enjoined to ignore rumours by michief makers and agents of falsehood publishing otherwise and await further updates/directives from the organised labour.

“Civil servants are urged to remain calm and prayerful as negotiations continue. Industrial unions are to continue to liaise with the labour centres (NLC/TUC) in Niger state to ensure full mobilisation.





“The strike will continue till our demands are met.”

Mrs Mary Berge, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello had told newsmen on Thursday that organised labour would soon sign agreement to call off the strike with government.

Part of the demands of labour included the immediate implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum wage, its consequential adjustment and accrued arrears to all categories of workers both at the state and local government levels.

It also calling for the immediate resumption of payment of outstanding annual leave grant for 2019 to deserving workers at both state and local government level as well as a clear commitment from the state government on pension policy in the interest of workers.

Efforts by NAN to get the reaction of state Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar on the matter was not successful.