Indications emerged on Monday that workers in the country may carry out their planned industrial action against the government over discrepancies in the National Minimum Wage implementation.

This followed another meeting in Abuja, on Monday, which ended in a deadlock as both parties failed to reach a compromise on the consequential adjustment necessary to herald the implementation.

At a scheduled meeting between the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, which was chaired by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, parties only succeeded in making minor adjustments in their earlier positions.

The government’s team stepped up from 9.5 percent to 11 percent for grade levels 7 to 14 and 6.5 percent from 5.5 percent for levels 15 to 17.

Chairman of the labour team maintained that workers stepped down to 29 percent from 30 percent for grade levels 7 to 14 and 24 from 25 percent for levels 15 to 17.

Anchaver said labour negotiating team had taken a resolution to write to the leaderships of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to consider an industrial action as a means of putting government in checks.

He described government’s foot-dragging on the new wage implementation as an invitation for strike action, noting that workers were already engulfed in fear and agitations whether their accumulated arrears would be paid when talks were finally concluded.

He said just like the last inconclusive meeting, the two positions at the end of Monday’s talks were to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

Recall that President Buhari approved the N30,000 national minimum wage in April, 2019.

However, six months down the line, the policy is yet to take effect over discrepancies in the salary scales for the various tiers of workers.