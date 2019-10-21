<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some State chapters of the Organised Labour have said that that they would not accept adjustments to the minimum wage, which would be lower than what the Federal Government is offering its workers.

In Enugu State, the National Labour Congress Chairman, Viginus Nwobodo, told newsmen that organised labour in the state would meet on Friday to discuss the consequential adjustments on the minimum wage.

Nwobodo, who spoke in a telephone interview with newsmen, said, “After the meeting of the organised labour in the state, we will formally write the state government with the new minimum wage.”

On his part, the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Chukwuma Igbokwe, told one of our correspondents on the telephone that leaders of the Trade Union Congress in the 36 states would meet to discuss the issue.

“We are expecting a meeting of all the 36 state leadership with the national leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council to receive directives on the next action for states,” he stated.

Already, the Ondo State chapter of the NLC has said that the state government must adopt the formula agreed on by the Federal Government.

The state Chairman of the union, Mr Sunday Adeleye, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday, said the union had written to the state government on the issue.

He said, “We have already written to the government and the last time I checked, the government did not tell us that they had low financial income. So, we are not going lower than what the Federal Government has agreed and our governor has not said the state does not have money to pay.”

In his comments, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the state government had set up a committee on the payment of the new minimum wage.