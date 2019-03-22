



Some civil servants in Kaduna State have hailed the approval of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the country, but cautioned against raising the costs of goods and services due to the salary increase.

The workers, in separate interviews on Friday in Kaduna also expressed happiness for the approval and were optimistic that the increase would improve their living conditions.

Mr Abdullahi Muhammad, a civil servant with Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said that the increase was good and urged workers to be more diligent and committed to their duties.

“With this approval and increase, State workers will be able to take care of their basic needs and it will add value to the lives of workers.”

He added that the government should not only concentrate on the increase, but also ensure strict compliance to the new national minimum law by states, and initiate measures to stave off inflation.

Another civil servant, Farouk Sani who works with the state Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture expressed joy for the approval, saying it was a great development for workers.

Sani was however doubtful over the readiness of states and local councils to implement it, and whether the salary increase would not lead to inflation.

“The increase in minimum wage is a welcome development, but how are we sure that there would not be inflation subsequently? If inflation eventually occurs, then the increase will be useless.

However, Yusha’u Abdullahi, who works with the state Ministry of Finance, advised government to explore ways to fund the increase and keep inflation down, “otherwise the increase will be useless.”

Also, Mrs Patricia Sambo, a staff of Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, said the new minimum wage would help boost the nation’s economy.

Sambo noted that the development would boost the production of goods and services as well as increase employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

However, Musa Dona, a teacher in a private school, was not excited about the increase, as it may not be of any benefit to him.

“The state governors should comply and businessmen should not inflate prices of commodities, if this is achieved, certainly the government would be lauded for a job well done.”