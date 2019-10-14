<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Workers of Sanga and Kaura Local Government Councils of Kaduna State on Monday expressed gratitude to the leadership of their respective councils for implementing the new minimum wage.

The workers, under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), expressed their excitement in separate interviews with newsmen.

They said the decision to implement the new package ahead of Federal Government by the councils was a demonstration of sensitivity to the yearning and aspirations of the workers.

Mr John Mazo, the acting Chairman of NULGE in Sanga Local Government Area, described the development as heart warming, adding “the move, no doubt, will spur on the spirit of workers especially at the grassroots, towards better performance”.

“While we commend the council Chairman, Mr Charles Danladi, for the bold step taken, we also urge workers to step up efforts in their various offices to ensure that the mandate of the council is attained,” Mazo added.

Similarly, Mr Philip Joseph, the NULGE Chairman, Kaura Local Government Area, appreciated the caretaker committee of the council under the chairmanship of Bege Ayuba for being responsive to the plight of the workers through the implementation of the new salary package.

Joseph expressed optimism that workers would reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to reposition the area for the good of all.

Also, Mrs Maimuna Dogo, a civil servant resident in Kaura, told NAN that the implementation of the new minimum wage was a morale-booster to workers and their families.

“This is a huge relief to personal and family needs that are not met due to financial constraints,” she said.

However, Malam Abubakar Yakubu, a civil servant resident in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, urged government at all levels to implement the new minimum approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion the harsh economic reality in the country.

“I think NLC could still engage the Federal Government after a year or two on the need for an upward review but in the meantime, we are appreciative,” he said.