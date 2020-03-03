<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manassah Jatau, has said workers at the state level will enjoy the new N30,000 minimum wage while local government employees will have to wait until internally generated revenue at the local government levels improve.

Jatau said this in Gombe, on Monday during the presentation of the report of the tripartite committee to Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The deputy governor, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, stressed that the state would commence payment of the new minimum wage from January to state civil servants.





“We have understood the position of the state, Labour has agreed that the actual payment should commence from January, that the current tax regime be maintained, that the agreement be reviewed within the period of six months from effective months of implementation that is January for some adjustment which will come up.

“The finances of the 11 LGAs shall be closely monitored for the next six to 12 months, with a view to ensuring improvement in revenue. Meaning the LGAs 12 members of staff cannot enjoy the 30,000 minimum wage until their revenues are improved. The LGAs can’t enjoy it because their revenues are down.”