National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Engr. Sanusi Abdul-Fari, has expressed the confidence that the Federal Government (FG) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would harmonise their differences to ensure that it does not result to NLC embarking on indefinite strike action over the N30,000 minimum wage.

The FG and NLC are meeting on Tuesday in response to NLC’s threat of indefinite strike if government refused to accept its demands regarding the consequential increase in the salaries of workers following the increased new minimum wage of N30,000.

But fielding questions whether IPMAN would join if NLC declares a strike action, Abdul–Fari noted that his optimism of imminent satisfactory resolution of the issue between the FGN and NLC informed why there shouldn’t be any need for Nigerians to ponder if a strike is called by the NLC, whether the IPMAN would join or not join in solidarity with the apex trade union.

The National President who spoke with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, shortly after the election and swear in of new executive of the IPMAN, Ogun State branch, noted that there may not be any strike to warrant a solidarity strike from IPMAN.

He said the Federal government would harmonise everything to bring an amicable solution to the issue at the end of the day.

The National President also disclosed that the IPMAN in conjunction with a sister union, had discussed with the Federal Government over the deplorable access roads to petroleum depots across the country and its impact on their operations, expressing the confidence that the FG having taken note of it, would address them soon.

He urged the new executive officers for Mosimi Depot, Ogun State, to always adhere to the provisions of the IPMAN constitution in all their engagements and strive to serve the people diligently.

The 11 – man executive officers of the Ogun IPMAN has Otunba Femi Adelaja as Chairman, Alh. Alabi Mahmud Sadiq; General Secretary and Barr. Olaoluwa Folalu; Legal adviser.