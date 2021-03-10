



The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, will meet with leaders of the organized labour to discuss issues surrounding an amendment bill seeking the decentralization of the national minimum wage, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has said.

This was as the House leader assured organized labour that the House will look at the their demands, chief amongst which is to have the proposal killed at committee level.

Doguwa made these known while addressing protesting labour unionists who beseeched the National Assembly to kick against the proposed amendment to the Constitution which is aimed at given the powers to fix minimum wage at state levels to governors.

He said: “Let me use this medium to inform the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress and his comrades that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has graciously said he would be on ground to meet with the leadership of the organized labour by next week Tuesday.”

“This is to enable the leadership listen to and look at ways of addressing the issues you have raised here today,” he said.

Doguwa who said by being elected to represent Nigerians in the National Assembly, members of the House are by extension members of the organized labour, noted that the welfare and happiness of the Nigerian workers are of great priority to the House.

“I am representing the Speaker, Femi Gbajiabiamila, who unfortunately is not in town at the moment. We are here to represent the joint leadership of the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.





“May I on that note say a big thank you to organized labour and the general membership of labour for in the first place deciding to to come and air your grievances in the right quarter. You are in the right hand and in the right place and the right institution which is a representation of the general membership of organized labour in Nigeria.

“I therefore say on behalf of the Speaker and the House that we have accepted the letter written and signed by the President of the organized labour and we are going to give it the right treatment.

“There would be an opportunity yo come and address us through public hearings. That initiative is only an opinion. The recommendation of that Bill is only a proposal. From what i am seeing now it clear that organized labour are against that Bill. I want to assure you that the House of reps would give a listening ear to your message.

“We will still invite you to come and engage with the relevant committee of which I am a member. You will come and make your position fully.

Your position will be heard at the committee level and when we come to plenary to consider the bill, members that are representing your respective communities, engage with them to do justice to that Bill and I can understand that the only justice would be to kill the bill.

“But I want to advise please lobby members that you elected that you do not want the bill and members will make sure the bill is killed.