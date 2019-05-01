<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Government says it will set up a committee for the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for its workers.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar said this on Wednesday in a speech read at the celebration of Workers’ Day in Bauchi.

Abubakar, represented by the Acting State’s Head of Service, Adamu Gakaru, said the committee would work out the implementation of the minimum wage recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged workers in the state to discharge their responsibilities in line with the rules and regulations governing the service.

Abubakar called on workers to sustain the industrial harmony existing between the government and labour towards achieving development.

He urged them to support the government in its fight against corruption and other vices that were bedevilling the state.

The governor asserted that the day was set aside to enable workers reflect on their past and to rejuvenate their services to the state.

He warned against sycophancy and other vices being experienced in some government establishment.

The chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Mohammed Usman, had earlier commended the government for regular payment of salaries to its workers.

MrUsman urged the government to sustain the tempo to enable workers enjoy the gesture.

He further called on the state government to resuscitate the leave and transport grants to its workers that were suspended due some reasons.

The TUC chairman also called on the state government to hasten the implementation of the minimum wage to enable the workers in the state benefit from it.