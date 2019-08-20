<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A joint border security exercise involving the military, paramilitary and intelligence agencies is underway as part of government’s strategic, multi-sectoral effort aimed at securing Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service Joseph Attah, who made the revelation in a statement, said the planned exercise is code-named “Ex-Swift Response” and it involves Customs, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies.

According to Attah, the joint exercise is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and will take place in the four geo-political zones, namely; South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West.

He added: “It is expected that the exercise will promote inter-agency cooperation and increase preparedness to address trans-border security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, amongst others.

“The exercise will also involve the movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country. Therefore, we call on members of the public not to panic and should continue to engage in their normal duties. The overall objective is to ensure a peaceful and secure country in the interest of our national security.”