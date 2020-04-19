<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Military High Command on Sunday said that the Nigerian troops currently waging war against the insurgents in the North East region have successfully neutralized 10 terrorists with the recovery of several weapons and assorted hard drugs.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO) of the military, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, the military operation was executed by the troops of Sector 2 of “OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE” in a subsidiary operation named “OPERATION KANTANA JIMLAN during the weekend in a swift response to a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.





It revealed that during the decisive operation by the troops over 10 terrorists were neutralized while several weapons were captured

The recovered weapons include one gun truck, One Duska Anti Aircraft gun, Three GPMG, one PKT gun, Three AK 47 rifles, Large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs.

It stated that there was no casualty and no loss of equipment on side of the troops during the firefight which was won by the gallant troops and assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, would remain resolute and highly committed to ending the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Military appealed to the general public to continue to provide timely and credible information for the enhancement of the operations towards wiping out the insurgents’ activities in the region.