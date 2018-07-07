The 23 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Yola, on Saturday treated more than 784 patients in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba under its Medical Outreach Programme.

Speaking at the occasion in Serti, the Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Bello, said the exercise, which was the third in the state this year, after the ones conducted in Wukari and Ibi, was aimed at fostering cordial relationship between the military and civilian population.

Bello said the exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, geared towards encouraging cordial relationship with civilians in all areas the military is conducting special operation.

He urged community leaders and the traditional institution to ensure synergy between the two groups so as to support the effort of Federal Government in providing adequate security to citizens.

In his remarks, Capt. Zabur Yusuf, leader of the team, said that they were undertaking free treatment for ailments such as glaucoma, dental surgery, malaria, ante-natal services for pregnant women, ultrasound services and other related diseases that are very common in rural areas.

He assured them of the safety of the exercise and urged the people to make the best use of the opportunity provided by accessing free drugs and services.

Also speaking, Commanding Officer of the 20 Model Battalion, Serti, Lt. Col. Sani Adamu, commended the vision of the Chief of Army Staff for upgrading the battalion to a training institution for officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

Adamu said that apart from routine regimental and leaderships courses being undertaken for graduates of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), about 700 officers are currently undergoing six weeks conversion board training in the barracks in Serti.

He said Buratai had visited the barracks many times since he assumed office, and also ensured that social amenities were provided.

“New generating sets were provided as the barracks runs 24 hours on diesel, while the water treatment plant, military hospital, as well as accommodation for both officers and men,have received a boost,” he said.

On his part, the Lamido (paramount ruler) of Gashaka, Alhaji Zubairu Hamman-Gabdo, expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for upgrading facilities in the Army Barracks in Serti.

He said the activities of the military in the area has not only increased security of lives and property of his subjects, but also boosted economic activities in his domain.

Zubairu assured them of continuous cooperation of the traditional council and his subjects.